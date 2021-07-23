The internet has not been an interesting place to be for a long time. It’s all just people going like, “i am Simply deranged :),” and talking about why employees should or should not go back to the office now. God … who cares. Luckily, a porn company called 5 Star Porn HD bought the domain for a defunct video hosting site, and now a bunch of major news sites have porn embedded into their stories. Or at least they did, before they all had to scramble to delete the porn. Haha. It’s at least something.

Motherboard first reported the porn on July 22, via Twitter user @dox_gay, explaining that the domain for the video hosting site Vidme, which ceased functioning in 2017, was purchased by 5 Star Porn HD. Now all the old vid.me embeds, scattered across the internet media landscape, display the porn site’s homepage. They popped up on sites like the Washington Post, New York Magazine, and the Huffington Post, and reportedly, according to Gizmodo, displayed titles such as “Bottoms Up Brianna,” “Naughty Spy Girls Part 2,” and “Marsha and Megan Make a Mean Team.” They also popped up in old Gawker.com posts, as well as posts from several other Bustle Digital Group sites. Of course, we are honored to be included.

“This is funny, unfortunate, and also, an example of a much larger problem,” Motherboard said; a sentence that could be applied nearly universally.