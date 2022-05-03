The Worst Tweets About Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

According to a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico and published on Monday night, the majority-conservative Supreme Court has shockingly but not surprisingly voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft was made public during the Met Gala; embarrassing timing for those gathered and gilded there. In the draft, Justice Alito wrote that constitutional protection of abortion rights was “egregiously wrong from the start” and “not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” If the decision does not change in a substantial way before the ruling is made official, it will immediately put at risk the health and safety of those with the ability to get pregnant.

Here’s what some idiots had to say:

Okay thanks.