What Does Vladimir Putin Smell Like?

Have you ever thought about what Vladimir Putin smells like? Probably not, if you are a normal person with a rich inner life. But for all the other sickos out there, there are some major developments on the Putin odor front, as one former Trump advisor has revealed all the details of the Russian president’s scent to the BBC show Desert Island Discs.

Fiona Hill — who served the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, was a witness in the first Trump impeachment hearing, and has since become one of those people who has made a career out of talking about Trump — acquired her critical intel while she was working as an intelligence analyst from 2006 to 2009, under Presidents Bush and Obama. As she recounts to host Laura Laverne, she was able to meet Putin — and, more importantly, get a good sniff of him — during those years. “This sounds really bizarre, but I could smell that he was freshly laundered,” Hill said. “He wasn’t wearing cologne, but it was almost like he had stepped out of some type of preparatory bath or something.”

She went on to say that everything about the Russian leader was “staged” and that he wore “tailored suits.” She also noted that at the meal they attended he did not eat anything.

Wearing tailored suits? Bathing before a big meeting? What will this autocratic maniac do next?