Veterans: We Can Accept War, But We Draw the Line at Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the centrist menace, Modcloth bisexual, and biggest current argument for campaign finance reform, is being such a nightmare about the Democrats’ reconciliation bill that five military veterans have resigned from her advisory board in a major show of disapprovald, the New York Times reports.

The former troops even borrowed a page from the other kind of troupes (the theater kind) by quitting with a flourish. More specifically, they penned a scathing farewell letter, parts of which were incorporated into an anti-Sinema ad from the progressive veterans’ group Common Defense.

“You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people,” the veterans wrote in the letter, referencing Sinema’s fondness for corporate lobbying cash from some of the most parasitic, money-bloated industries around. “We shouldn’t have to buy representation from you, and your failure to stand by your people and see their urgent needs is alarming.”

In the ad, the group also slammed Sinema’s refusal to budge on voting rights and lowering prescription drug prices, as well as her decision to skip the vote to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “You’ve repeatedly ignored our feedback urging you to act on … issues to support our veterans and protect the heart of our nation,” they write.

These are people who have presumably been in active combat and experienced firsthand the evils of war and the military-industrial complex, and even they think Sinema is one of the biggest threats to peace and prosperity in this country. Or at least that’s what I’m hearing.

The senator told CNN in a statement that “it is unfortunate that apparent disagreement on separate policy issues has led to this decision,” but that she would “always remain grateful for these individuals' service to our nation.” It appears the feeling is not mutual.