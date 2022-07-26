Turns Out Rep. Glenn Thompson Went to His Kid's Same-Sex Wedding

Last week, we exclusively reported that Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn Thompson had voted against the Respect For Marriage Act — a House bill that would federally protect gay and interracial marriage — just days before one of his children, who is gay, got married to their partner. At the time, we did not know whether Thompson planned to attend the wedding. It turns out he did!

In fact, he even gave a speech.

