Sweet Angel Hunter Biden Once Helped Out Backstabbing Bully Tucker Carlson

Years before Tucker Carlson started baselessly accusing Hunter Biden of having child pornography on his laptop’s hard drive, the Fox News host allegedly asked the president’s son to write his son a college letter of recommendation, according to a leaked screenshot of an email exchange between the two.

“Hunter! I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley’s behalf. So nice of you. I know it’ll help,” Carlson seems to have written to Biden in an email dated November 12, 2014. The screenshot, which was shared on the right-wing social media platform Telegram with Carlson’s and Biden’s email addresses unredacted, surfaced amid defamation lawyer Lin Wood’s flurry of attacks against conservative pundits, including Carlson. Wood, a QAnon conspiracy peddler who also served as one of Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers, has been waging this campaign since an acquitted Rittenouse appeared on Carlson’s show, where he claimed Wood and another lawyer took “advantage” of him.

Wood — although maybe not the one to originally upload the leaked email, according to journalist Mike Rothschild — posted the screenshot to support his claim that Carlson and Biden are “buddy-buddy.” The email exchange, which could not be independently verified at this point, indeed shows Biden greeting Carlson with “Hey buddy” and a request for Buckley’s CV, suggesting that the painter/memoirist apparently approached this task with some manner of diligence. Carlson — after noting that he’ll “ask Susie to send it right away” (possibly referring to Susan Andrews, his wife of 30 years) — appears to thank Biden again per the screenshot, writing, “It’s really nice of you to do this.”

And you know what? If this whole thing is true, that was indeed really nice of him. 🙂 The resulting recommendation letter has not been leaked yet, but judging from excerpts I’ve read from Biden’s recently published book, he is a sensitive soul, and judging from his resolve to write a sequel despite dreadful sales, he loves storytelling, both of which are qualities that could help produce a desirable letter of recommendation.

The letter may not have been enough to sway Georgetown’s admissions office, however, as Buckley Carlson ended up attending the University of Virginia, instead, Insider reports.

Tucker Carlson has hinted before that he is familiar with Biden. In October 2020, amid nonstop coverage of Biden’s laptop and emails, Carlson said:

Hunter Biden is a fallen man at this point. I should also say that I knew Hunter Biden fairly well. We lived near each other in Washington for quite some time. I knew his wife, who’s an absolutely outstanding person, a good person … I never thought Hunter Biden was a bad person. I thought he had demons but in the time I knew him he kept them mostly under control. At some point, he lost control of those demons and the world knows that now. He's now humiliated and alone. Probably too strong to say we feel sorry for Hunter Biden, but the point is pounding on a man, jumping on, and piling on when he's already down is something we don't want to be involved in.

Sounds like a man suddenly remembering that he still owes someone a solid for (allegedly) writing a really nice recommendation letter.