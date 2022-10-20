16 Things That Lasted Longer Than Liz Truss as Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned this morning amid budget freak-outs and a plunging pound after 44 days in office, making her the briefest serving PM in British history. According to the BBC, the second shortest serving PM George Canning, who served for 119 days before dying in 1827, didn’t even come close to that record. That’s honestly impressive to me: Truss cracked that glass ceiling wide open with a flogger.

44 days really is a shockingly brief amount of time, much shorter than so many other astoundingly clipped ventures. Let’s look into which other notorious periods of time outlasted her reign. (Some of these are estimates.)

Things That Lasted Longer Than Liz Truss’s Time as Prime Minister

The Daily Star’s head of lettuce (44.2 days)

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte season (68 days)

Queen Elizabeth’s final vacation in Balmoral, where she rode out her last days (49 days)

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes (48 days and still going strong!)

The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien (236 days)

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Ukrainian War hero Conor Kennedy (90ish days)

The Hundred Days, Napoleon’s last period of rule before Waterloo (100 days)

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Chris Humphreys (72 days)

Countess Luann de Lesseps’s marriage to Tom D’Agostino (216 days)

Tiananmen Square protests (50 days)

The last SSENSE sale (46 days)

My pedicure from prom 2009 (4380 days)

Season 1 of Freaks and Geeks (287 days)

My streak practicing Spanish on Duolingo (45 days) (I’m lying)

The Don’t Worry Darling promotional tour (152 days and counting)

The one nice mustard in my fridge (380 days)

If former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation killed the Queen, we better hope Papa Charles is taking his vitamins (pronounced vit-amins). Liz, you had a good run! Enjoy Midnights.