These People Should Have Aborted Their Tweets

This morning, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade, undoing national protection for the right to an abortion, and in some cases, setting off trigger laws in states making abortion illegal. Let’s see what people have to say about it.

Our useless government’s continued reliance on poetry in times of weakness makes me want to figure out how to return my MFA.

Wtf is an “American” day? Go do a three-hour long podcast about basketball.

She should be? She has an illustrious Hollywood career and a timeless rack.

Silence, Last Word!!!

This old tweet from our defiantly alive president aged well.

The only thing you have ever protected is a woman’s right to dress like a dumbass.

Okay?

Okay???

Can you freaks leave Bernie Sanders alone?

Midler’s tweet succinctly and dramatically eludes the current and present tragedy at hand with an ominous and tactless warning about what could come. And she pinned it to her profile!