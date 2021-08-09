The Unofficial Andrew Cuomo Head-Roll Count
There are enough fallen assholes in here to fill a scrapbook
It’s been less than a week since New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s workplace sexual harassment and his retaliatory scrapbook, but this bitch is already taking everyone in his orbit down with him.
Here’s this week’s unofficial tally:
- Cuomo’s top aide and purported enabler of toxicity Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday night.
- “Prominent progressive lawyer” and chairwoman of Time’s Up Roberta A. Kaplan left the organization on Monday. The Attorney General’s report found Kaplan to be involved in a campaign to discredit an aide who came forward with accusations against the Governor. In her resignation letter, Kaplan said, “Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers. We have felt the raw, personal and profound pain of that betrayal.” She did not seem to be writing this in reference to herself.
- James’ report also found that Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David assisted in circulating a letter on behalf of Cuomo that refuted the claims of accuser and former aide Lindsey Boylan. The HRC board hired the law firm Sidley Austin to conduct an investigation of the claims. Sidley Austin is also where Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1988.
- Longtime Cuomo partner Sandra Lee has been exiled to St. Tropez as recently as yesterday.
Here are some heads that Cuomo rolled in recent history:
- Nine officials at the state Health Department resigned due to Cuomo’s nursing home cover-up, in which an official report omitted 9,250 Covid deaths. Among those who quit was Dr. Jill Taylor, a scientist at Wentworth laboratory that led the nation in discovering and identifying virus variants.
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute founder Alain Kaloyeros was convicted for an $855 million bid-rigging scheme. The judge at the trial said, “He let his desire to earn Brownie points in the executive chamber overcome the normal, well-thought-out processes that treated all developers fairly.”
- Cuomo transferred State Trooper Dan Pfeiffer, a member of his security detail, to a job at a Canadian border town because of his budding relationship with daughter Cara Kennedy-Cuomo.
- In 2018, Cuomo’s “enforcer” Joseph Percoco was convicted of accepting $320,000 in bribes. While Cuomo was not implicated in the Percoco case, he was serving as his executive deputy secretary and the manager of his reelection campaign.
This non-comprehensive list of asses on the chopping block list are to multiply in the coming hours.