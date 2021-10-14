Sinema in Paris

Kyrsten Sinema is bidding adieu to close-minded American social mores and fashion norms and heading to Paris, according to the New York Times.

Even though it’s undeniable that Sinema emits a certain moderate-millennial-bisexual-senator-from-Arizona effervescence in a midi-length snakeskin slim-fit Lycra dress, slip-on tennies, and that lovable Apple Watch, she’s making it hard for me stan.

I’ve tried to find a girls rock angle here: This mom of four (different Party City wigs) prioritizes her work-life balance, and she deserved that spa retreat/fundraising mixer in Phoenix earlier this month for some much needed R&R as her colleagues voted on a climate change and social policy bill that needed unanimous Democratic support.

But unfortunately, her Eurotrip is happening smack-dab in the middle of her staving off the country’s budget reconciliation package with just the sheer force of her crutches.

According to the New York Times, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee declined to comment on what Sinema is doing in Europe. Politicians are forbidden from fundraising from foreign nationals, but American citizens abroad can legally contribute to PACs and campaigns. So there’s a clue here. Now, what apolitical American abroad known for her global socio-economic blindspots could inspire Sinema to abandon her duties and grovel at her altar of funky hats for quick cash? No, I’m not talking about the ghost of Gertrude Stein.

I wonder what they talk about.