Old-Ass Nazi Standing Trial

A 100-year-old guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp will stand trial for crimes committed as a member of the Nazi regime between 1942 and 1945. Precious little information about this old-ass Nazi, who was charged with complicity in the murders of 3,500 people in just three years, has been made public due to German privacy laws, but if you have any intel about this agéd butcher, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at tips@gawker.com.

My working understanding of the legal process involving the unholy elderly is limited to repeated bedtime viewings of the Tom “It’s XXpen$ive to be me” Girardi documentary The Housewife and the Hustler and late 2000s DListed coverage of the Phil Spector trial while I was supposed to be reading East of Eden or whatever, but I’m passionate about justice.

Make this anonymous reprobate grandfather stand trial.