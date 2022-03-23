Most Racist Babies

Senator Ted Cruz Reese Witherspooned his way through the Bozeman airport on Tuesday and went straight to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. In one of his famous feats of prop comedy, he fished out a picture book called Antiracist Baby, which he claims is indoctrinating children at Georgetown Day School, and posed an essential question to the judge: “Do you agree that babies are racist?”

Judge Jackson does not seem to agree that babies are racist, but we respectfully disagree. Perhaps she hasn’t considered the following babies.