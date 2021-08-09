There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other, as either Madeleine Albright (a hated New York woman) or Taylor Swift (another hated New York woman) once said.

Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide and the woman at his side when you all were Cuomosexualing out last year, resigned late Sunday night after emerging as a key figure in enabling a toxic culture of fear and silence in the New York attorney general’s report on the governor’s sexual harassment.

In her Notes app adjacent apology without any sorrys or references to Andrew Cuomo within it, DeRosa said, “Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa’s resignation is likely a bellwether of the fall of the entire Cuomo administration, and she’s about to join an esteemed list of hated New York women. Let’s see who’s keeping her company tucked away in new construction condos, suburban mansions, and in the afterlife:

Martha Beck, Lonely Hearts Killer

Beck and her lover were convicted of killing one person and are suspected of killing up to 20 more between 1947 and 1949. She was electrocuted at Sing Sing, a beloved New York institution.

Lady Gaga, Italian Girl from New York

She’s pretty annoying a lot of the time.

Kathe Sackler, Oxy and art lover

In his book Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe reports that she invented “the idea” of OxyContin and despite the devastating impact her little invention has had in the American opioid crisis of the last decade, she’s “proud.”

Dina Lohan, Long Island momager

You know our feelings on parents who push their children into the crazy mixed up world of Hollyweird. It didn’t help that she was publicly partying with her daughter Lindsay a lot during some of her darkest hours.

Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder

She did good things, but was also a straight up eugenicist.

The Long Island Medium, medium from Long Island and psychic fraudist.

Iconoclastic hair and fashion sense, but a total phony.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Upper East Side pedophilic enabler

According to the Post, DeRosa sarcastically compared herself to Maxwell in March:

“Am I Ghislaine Maxwell in this situation because she walked in and said hello?” she said. “Because I just want to make sure that next time, I don’t look at anyone in the eye.”

Sort of! Allegedly!

Barbara Kavovit, Real Housewives of New York friend of, woman in STEM

She ran for mayor last year, but the public was never going to take Bullet Babs seriously after she got self tanner all over the white boucle furniture.

Hannah Horvath from Girls

We all wanted to be the voice of a generation, not her. It didn’t happen for any of us.