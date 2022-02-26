Marjorie Taylor Greene Does Not Want To Discuss Her Pfizer Stock

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had come to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando for a panel called “They Can’t Shut Us Up!” But at a meet-and-greet on Friday night, the Georgia congresswoman, who recently mixed up the words “gestapo” and “gazpacho,” didn’t seem that interested in talking. Or specifically, she didn’t want to talk about why she had owned stock in Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca for five years, and hadn’t sold it during the pandemic, even though they had produced the COVID vaccines she claimed were poisoning American patriots.

When I asked her about these stock holdings last night, she had a campaign staffer kick me out of Miller’s Alehouse, where $100 would get you three minutes with her. “We’ve owned them since 2017,” she said, “since before I ever became a member of Congress, before I even thought about running. We have a financial advisor and he does all of that for us. I found out about it when it was in the news.”

Tarpley Hitt

Taylor Greene didn’t say whether, upon finding out, she had sold the stock. Instead, she turned away and gestured to a tall guy in a tan suit. “It was great to meet you,” she said, waving the next person up. “We need to do the next one.” When I walked away, the suited guy followed. “You know you’re going to have to leave,” he said, asking for my card. I showed him my CPAC press badge. “You can’t just walk in here without saying you’re media,” he said, taking a picture of the badge. “Why weren’t you wearing that?”

This wasn’t a CPAC event; I’d listed my employer and job when I bought a ticket, and told Taylor Greene I was a blogger when we talked. “Okay, so it slipped through the cracks,” he said. “You have to leave.” He walked me to the curb, telling the woman at the door that I was barred from coming back. Later, I got an email that the ticket had been refunded. “That was really messed up,” he said. “What you did right there, that was really messed up. This is a private event.” Technically, it was a public event, advertised on Telegram and by men in MAGA hats handing out flyers at the conference, but who cares.

On a CPAC panel this morning, the Congresswoman talked at length about how, “as Americans we can no longer stay silent. We can no longer shut up.” One way to avoid shutting up, she said, was to seek out alternative platforms. “Now we have Truth Social,” she said, referring to Trump’s new media company, in which she owns a stake worth as much as $50,000. “You can follow me @RepMTG or my personal account @MTG.” The problem was that the “Biden regime, the Democratic party, they are trying to silence the most important people in America.” It was that “Big Tech has aligned with the government — they have aligned with the Democrat communists.” I guess the real villains of silencing are Twitter and Facebook; but then again, she has stock in Facebook too.