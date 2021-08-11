Lingua Franca Vows to Unstitch "Cuomosexual" on Lapsed Cuomosexuals’ Sweaters

Lingua Franca, a New York based company that sells $380 sweaters stitched with phrases such as “hate is a virus,” “in stacey abrams we trust,” and “pray for powder” (snow, we think, not cocaine), has announced on Instagram that any nasty type of woman who purchased a “cuomosexual” or “cuomo for president” sweatshirt can be restitched with the buyer’s phrase of choice.

The Lingua Franca chose “believe survivors,” but that seems sort of mealy-mouthed to me after all I’ve learned for the very first time in the last 30 hours. All day, I’ve been grappling over what I’m going to do with my cuomosexual cashmere which is my favorite summer-weight sweater. Here’s my running list of ideas for my Lingua Franca redux. Are any of them feminism?