Lindsey Graham Threatens to “Go to War” for Chick-fil-A

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has a message for the Notre Dame University students and faculty who have signed an open letter stating they do not want a Chick-fil-A on their campus because of its association with anti-LGBTQ causes and its use of industrial animal agriculture:

Could Graham actually follow through with his threat to “go to war” for the sake of Chick-fil-A if left with no choice for peace? Let’s review the facts:

He achieved the rank of Colonel before retiring from the Air Force, despite reportedly doing little to merit the stream of promotions that led him there, so theoretically he does have the connections and greased palms to convince armed forces it would be their patriotic duty to “go to war” for a fast-food chain.

He is a member of Congress, which has the constitutional power to declare war, so conceivably he could sway enough of his colleagues into join him in waging “war” over chicken sandwiches and the “principles” they represent.

Even if his fellow legislators shoot down his proposal to “go to war” on behalf of the Popeyes competitor, the executive branch still has the power to authorize military force without congressional approval as it relates to Iraq, so all Graham would have to do is persuade President Joe Biden that defending Chick-fil-A is a matter of national security vis-à-vis the “war in Iraq.” It is unlikely that Biden would go for this, not least because prominent Republicans recently blamed him for the chain’s sauce shortage, which is just a joke, sure, but it probably left a bad taste in his mouth anyway.

In conclusion: Graham could technically “go to war” for Chick-fil-A, but actually getting there would be, like his failed presidential campaign, a long shot.