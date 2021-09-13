Like America Herself, Bill DeBlasio Will For Some Reason Be a Feature of the Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala theme tackles the concept of “celebrating all things American fashion,” and what’s more American than the lame duck Mayor of New York City attending the Met Ball alongside pretend-vaccinated dynastic supermodels? The only thing more American I can think of is that time Lorne Michaels asked Rudy Giuliani if it was OK to laugh again after 9/11, or when CNN tried to coin the phrase “The Big Lie” in reference to the January 6 Capitol insurrection and it never caught on.

According to a press release shared by NY1’s Gloria Pazmino on Twitter, Mayor Bill DeBlasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray will attend the Met Gala to “highlight the resiliency of New York’s independent designers and the comeback of fashion industry jobs.” DeBlasio will be wearing Dreu Beckemberg and McCray will be in Fe Noel and Pamela Love jewelry, all based in Brooklyn. The press release did not share whether or not the first couple of New York City will be attending after-parties hosted by Balenciaga, LaQuan Smith, Rihanna, or Pyer Moss.

A universally loathed politician attending a fancy gala? Now that’s as American as apple pie-flavored Bud Light Seltzer.