Ivanka Trump Quietly Helped Out After Surfside Tower Collapse, Says Shivanka Drump

According to a person who is definitely not Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump has been coordinating efforts to aid those affected by the Champlain Tower collapse in Miami late last month.

NBC Miami reports that the former first daughter, who has an apartment a block away from the tower, “organized a week’s worth of food for first responders and other people who have jumped in to help.” A whole week. Wow.

According the Wall Street Journal, Ivanka and her husband, the less-hot Kushner sibiling Jared, earlier this year leased a condo in Arte, “the striking, pyramid-shaped building” that “is considered one of the most luxurious new oceanfront developments in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood.” Last year, Arte’s penthouse sold for $33 million to an anonymous private equity executive.

Ivanka and Jared also recently bought a $32 million plot of land from Julio Iglesias in Miami’s uber-chichi Indian Creek enclave.

Thankfully, Ivanka was elsewhere when the calamity occurred.