In New York City, the More Fashionable Man Won

As Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave your studio apartment filled with 16 cats, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa did not heed the advice of Chanel: he accessorized with both his red beret and one of his cats on election day, allowing Eric Adams, New Jersey’s most singular polyamorous, Black, vegan ex-cop, to namaslay his way to victory.

Accessories (to crime, to the body) are everything on this island, and ultimately, this landmark race came down to a single issue: jaunty little hat or big chunky powerbeads? The bracelets, of course, prevailed.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Call it the beginning of the post-vax roaring 2020s or maybe the looming 75 percent return of Sex and the City, but it seems what New York wants most is a stylish guy in office.

At his victory party, Adams donned what appears to be a red-and-yellow Kautuka thread bracelet, a silver bracelet with an engraved panel, two sets of powerbeads, and a smaller beaded bracelet on his right wrist. On his left, he wore a chain link watch strap and an additional silver chain. As always, these were all complimented by the tasteful earring he has been rocking ever since he pierced his ear back in July to celebrate clinching the nomination.

Adams didn’t just bring these jewels out for the benefit of the it-girls at his election night party like Jonathan Cheban and Ja Rule. This cop of the people has allowed all sorts of New Yorkers access to his carefully adorned little wrists while glad handing and campaigning the past few months.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The people have spoken, and ultimately, the bigger style icon prevailed. Here’s to four years of fashion diplomacy.