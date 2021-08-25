I Sold More Books Than Matt Gaetz

Florida Rep. and “adoptive father” Matt Gaetz is currently the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he had sex with teenagers, among other things. Today, the Daily Beast reported yet another federal violation perpetrated by Gaetz: the failure to disclose income earned from sales of his book, Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution. According to the Beast, the book sold fewer copies than even relative unknown Kelly Conaboy’s first book The Particulars of Peter.

The report states that the site reached out to a Gaetz spokesperson about the omission and was told the office needed “additional documentation” from the publisher and was “in the process of receiving that information and amending the Congressman’s financial disclosure.” The amended financial disclosure was filed three days later.

Conaboy’s book came out last December, right on time for the pandemic and a little too late to be featured on any gift guides. Gaetz’s book came out in September; perfectly positioned for gift guides. However — according to math done by the Daily Beast — Kelly Conaboy’s book still sold more copies over its first several months than Matt Gaetz’s book did, even though Matt Gaetz is mildly famous for being a demon. From the Daily Beast:

“Hardcover copies were originally listed for $27 — new ones now go for less than $10 — and you can still pick up an ebook for $14.99. To match his disclosure, a $27 price tag would come out to about 2,200 units sold. But even at the low end of $10 a pop, Gaetz would have sold fewer than 6,000 copies of Firebrand across several months.”

If the correct number of units sold is 2,200, Conaboy’s book sold more than that. Did Conaboy’s book sell more than 6,000 units or even a notable amount more than 2,200? That’s private.

To further humiliate Matt Gaetz, please buy yourself a copy of The Particulars of Peter today. It is available here, here, and here. If you don’t, we will have no choice but to assume you support Matt Gaetz and all he is accused of.

Thank you.