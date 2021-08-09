New York’s lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul is next in line for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s job. His job, as you may know, is somewhat on the line. In the event that Cuomo, say, is currently in the process of working out a deal with prosecutors to drop his criminal charges in exchange for his resignation this week, it might be helpful to learn how to pronounce Hochul.

Here's how to pronounce Hochul:

HOH-kuhl

Thank you.