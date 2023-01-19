Oh, the tea is piping hot this morning, mawma! Serial liaress and Republican Congressmother George Santos is being read to filth on social media by Brazilian LGBTQ+ activists and performers, who claim she used to perform in drag (and looked busted as hell doing it) under the name Kitara Ravache. Oh werk?

Brazilian drag performer Eula Rochard came through with the receipts, hunty, telling MSNBC reporter Marisa Kabas that the other Rio girls would refer to Santos as Kitara or “Anthony” — never George — whenever they would kiki together, presumably after another night of Santos gagging audiences with her signature charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Another one of Santos’s former drag sisters told Reuters that Santos “participated in drag queen beauty pageants and aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.” Sadly she did not end up becoming the first Jewish queen in herstory to snatch that crown.

Santos has been mired in controversy boots ever since she sashayed into the Capitol purse first earlier this month. She has spent the last three weeks sissying that walk up and down the halls of Congress while ignoring reporters’ questions about her alleged time serving executive realness on Wall Street as well as the litany of other lies that had her feeling her fantasy all the way to Washington.

But Santos’s response to this latest controversy has been unequivocal: I call shade!

The media has not been kind to Miss Ravache, with guest judge Vanessa Friedman even reading her looks in the pages of the New York Times. The message is clear: Stop relying on that body… of lies!

Is Santos getting the villain edit or is she just serving pathetic clown eleganza? For her part, she has spent the past few years aligning herself with the most extreme members of her new chosen family, even expressing support for Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which she says protects the "values and the innocence of children." And she would know — she has given biological birth to 13 daughters, and they all died on 9/11.