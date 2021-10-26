An emergency session of Kyrsten Sinema Outfit Review is in order as a result of the first openly bisexual moderate millennial Senator from Arizona presiding over the Senate in an embroidered cropped denim vest. Ladies, this is an emergency. Though not of the fashion kind — Kyrsten is flaunting those bare kneecaps in the legislative chambers and the only alarm I’m ringing is one to say, “Get a look at those gams!” The emergency is, of course, the congressional spending negotiations she’s all but brought to a full stop. God forbid any Americans who do not work in the pharmaceutical industry want to invest in their own show-stopping looks.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

The athlete-activist pairs her barely-there chambray crop with a casual black tee, a black miniskirt with micro-suede fringe, and a fuchsia bag. Pretty classic Sinema look. But wait! What’s different here, besides her lack of a mask and chunky new highlights? She’s opted for a regular watch instead of an Apple Watch, probably because it goes better with her Southwestern-inspired jewelry.

A touch of local tuff here, a little bit of Elle Woods there, and absolutely, under any circumstances, NO vision and dental under Medicare.