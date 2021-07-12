CPAC Crowd Spits Into Each Other's Mouths

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (ingeniously subtitled “CPAC: America UnCanceled”), New York Times reporter turned marijuana alarmist turned resident Fox News Covid denier Alex Berenson was frothing at the mouth all over a horrendously decorated Dallas-area Hilton.

“The government was hoping that they could sort of sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated, and it isn’t happening,” he said, dribbling just a little bit of saliva imbued with particles from both the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Delta Sky Club Lounge and an earlier event called “Front Porch Politics: How to Talk About Issues Without Starting a Back Alley Brawl,” down his tie, onto the CPAC microphone, and into the adoring, pulsating, inhaling crowd.

The crowd salivated over both his natural charisma and the low vaccine rates he extolled, sickening NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci. “It’s horrifying. I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives!” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

That’s going to be a spit take from me.