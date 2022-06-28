Did Cassidy Hutchinson Really Help Clean Up Trump's Ketchup?

The Nasty Woman Hive has a new non-denominational Unitarian god, and she’s a 25-year-old former aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows named Cassidy Hutchinson. She came to Liz Cheney’s chambers with some bombshells in her surprise testimony on Tuesday, including that Trump tried to steer his armored vehicle to the Capitol as the Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded.

Most importantly, she said that in December 2020, Trump was so angry in the aftermath of Attorney General Bill Barr telling the Associated Press that there was no evidence of voter fraud after the election that the President whipped the tablecloth off of his dining table and threw his lunch around the room, getting ketchup simply everywhere.

Hutchinson stated under oath that she got a towel and tried to clean “to help the valet out.”

Hmm.

Do we believe her about the ketchup? A young Trump Republican, who at present is wearing a crisp white blazer? We’ll have to watch and see.