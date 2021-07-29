Capitol Rioter Has Some Loyal Bitches

Daniel Christmann, a libertarian plumber who unsuccessfully ran for the New York State Senate seat representing Bushwick, Williamsburg, and Greenpoint last year, posted photos of himself storming the Capitol on January 6 to his now-deleted official campaign Instagram account @dannyforsenate. He’s now been arrested. And according to the Washington Post, when the Feds began to crack down on rioters, he asked all his chicas to delete their videos of him in DC that day.

They obliged.

Listen, my group of friends in North Brooklyn is also small and loyal, and these sluts are fucking crazy. With us, every night is an insurrection, whether it be at the club or the newest tapas restaurant. We do insane shit together, like posting incriminating front-facing camera content on our Instagram stories. We scale walls via garden hoses. We break and you fucking know we enter — and we don’t give a shit about who sees us. Our jobs (whether they be “plumber” or “content creator”) do NOT define us. And most importantly, we are warrior poets, sorta like this guy.

So I do relate to this story. However, while I’d take a fucking non-lethal rubber bullet for my friends, I would never delete viral content for them.

One rioter already sentenced with a felony is facing eight months behind bars. Bitches like us might be crazy, and we might be imprisoned, but we are fucking free.