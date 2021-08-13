Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants You to Know That Everyone Dies

Can we live forever yet?

Not according to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who amid yet another Twitter suspension for COVID-19 misinformation, somehow still found the time this week to pontificate about human mortality on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice.

“Everyone needs to get back down to common sense and needs to remember, we’re human, we can’t live forever,” the Holocaust expert and victim of terminal posters’ disease said. This existential musing followed the misinfo queen’s argument that the FDA shouldn’t have approved the COVID-19 vaccine and a demonstrably false claim that hospitals are not overwhelmed by surges of new COVID patients.

It’s true that science and technology do not yet appear to have advanced to support immortality at this point in time. However, MTG’s assertion neglects to consider that although “we can’t live forever,” nearly 620,000 people across the country probably didn’t need to die.

But to answer the original question: no, as MTG says, it doesn’t look like it.