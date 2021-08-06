Andrew Cuomo Unites Country in Hatred of Andrew Cuomo

There are some New York experiences that are just universal: getting dripped on by window A/C units above the sidewalk, making a late-night run to the bodega for snacks or a bacon-egg-and-cheese, and regularly bitching about Gov. Andrew Cuomo because seriously, when’s he going to do something about the fucking subway?

But now, in light of the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that concludes that Cuomo “did sexually harass multiple women,” as well as Cuomo’s brazen defense that consisted of photos of himself and other powerful figures touching people, the entire country gets to share in that very special New York feeling. Here’s a sampling of how people across the political spectrum are feeling about the man who once inspired feelings of “Cuomosexuality” during one of the darkest periods of our history:

In these polarized times, it takes a rare political figure to bring people together; that alone is a feat worth memorializing. Cuomo’s days as governor may be numbered, but may he always remain New York’s great unifier and contempt rag.