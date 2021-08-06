Andrew Cuomo Unites Country in Hatred of Andrew Cuomo
A rare unifier in polarized times
There are some New York experiences that are just universal: getting dripped on by window A/C units above the sidewalk, making a late-night run to the bodega for snacks or a bacon-egg-and-cheese, and regularly bitching about Gov. Andrew Cuomo because seriously, when’s he going to do something about the fucking subway?
But now, in light of the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that concludes that Cuomo “did sexually harass multiple women,” as well as Cuomo’s brazen defense that consisted of photos of himself and other powerful figures touching people, the entire country gets to share in that very special New York feeling. Here’s a sampling of how people across the political spectrum are feeling about the man who once inspired feelings of “Cuomosexuality” during one of the darkest periods of our history:
- A majority of New Yorkers want Cuomo to resign, according to a poll.
- New York Senate Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also want Cuomo to resign.
- Actually, basically most Democrats are telling Cuomo to resign or the state Assembly will impeach him.
- President Joe Biden also said he thinks Cuomo should resign.
- Major unions, which have formed part of Cuomo’s key base, are distancing themselves from the governor.
- Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa delivered a letter asking Cuomo to resign to the governor’s office. He had strong words for his fellow Italian American: “He has sinned against Italian-American peoples by suggesting that all of us hug, kiss, squeeze, perv, grope … He, above all people, should apologize to Italian-Americans.”
- Former president Donald Trump, who seemingly has quite a bit in common with Cuomo, worked the governor’s woes into his tight five at a GOP fundraiser. “Cuomo has found himself in an interesting situation,” he said.
In these polarized times, it takes a rare political figure to bring people together; that alone is a feat worth memorializing. Cuomo’s days as governor may be numbered, but may he always remain New York’s great unifier and contempt rag.