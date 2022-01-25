Alex Jones Pleads the 500th

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones finally met with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, he said on his podcast.

“I just had a very intense experience being interrogated by the January 6 committee,” the InfoWars goblin said, calling the committee “polite” but “dogged.”

Jones, along with other allies of former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by the House committee in an effort to discover the parties responsible for the organization, planning, and funding of the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot. Jones helped spearhead the rally at the Ellipse near the White House before the Capitol riot. On his podcast, Jones reiterated that he does not condone the violence and chaos that supporters unleashed in the Capitol. “InfoWar means we fight with information,” he said.

Jones previously swore to not comply with the Jan. 6 committee and filed a lawsuit to block the subpoena. Evidently that was not successful.

During the committee interview — which is confirmed by CNN to have taken place virtually on Monday — Jones apparently declined to answer questions for fear of potentially perjuring himself. He said that “on advice of counsel,” he ended up pleading the Fifth Amendment “almost 100 times.” (The Fifth Amendment includes protection against testifying if it may result in self-incrimination.)

While we cannot confirm exactly how this shook out in the questioning, this is a rough approximation of what Jones may have said during the meeting:

End transcript.