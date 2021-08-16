It's a Great Day to Not Say Anything
Saying nothing is better than these tweets
For the first time in many years, the citizens of the countries that helped destroy Afghanistan have become aware of Afghanistan — and boy, do they have opinions!
I’d bet $500 dollars this woman cannot name an Afghan woman.
This image has broken her heart </3
You’re not allowed to hate America which got Afghanistan in this position in the first place. You gotta do a freaky Friday if you hate America.
Actual fascists!
Here’s a tweet about me not saying anything, I hope this helps.
Fuck everyone who had no use to Americans, though.
The Taliban...they’re just like our bad guys.
This is so funny. I love comedy.
Aw, it’s a real bad day for people who served in Afghanistan. Let’s think about them!
How can I make this about me and my Handmaid’s Tale version of actual suffering?