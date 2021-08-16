It's a Great Day to Not Say Anything

For the first time in many years, the citizens of the countries that helped destroy Afghanistan have become aware of Afghanistan — and boy, do they have opinions!

I’d bet $500 dollars this woman cannot name an Afghan woman.

This image has broken her heart </3

You’re not allowed to hate America which got Afghanistan in this position in the first place. You gotta do a freaky Friday if you hate America.

Actual fascists!

Here’s a tweet about me not saying anything, I hope this helps.

Fuck everyone who had no use to Americans, though.

The Taliban...they’re just like our bad guys.

This is so funny. I love comedy.

Aw, it’s a real bad day for people who served in Afghanistan. Let’s think about them!

How can I make this about me and my Handmaid’s Tale version of actual suffering?