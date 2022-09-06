A Dessicated Queen Anoints Liz Truss as U.K. Prime Minister

My Queen Lilibet Sr. gave the ol’ two-fingered salute to tradition and and formally appointed the conservative Liz Truss, the U.K.’s third Prime Minister in three years, somewhere other than the government seat in London for the first time in her 70-year reign. Refusing to be moved far from her lawn chair on vacay, or whatever the Scottish equivalent of that is (atop a sheep who is holding a muzzle-loading pistol betwixt his wee teeth), Lil invited the PM to form a government in her name in her drawing room at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday.

The sea foam and gold color story in Lil’s Scottish drawing room is really quite fab when it comes to decorative office schemes for women who want to have it all without ever having to leave the house. And as the nation’s third female PM and the youngest female PM ever at the nubile age of 47, Truss does have it all (as long as we’re rounding up the mere 57 percent of conservative votes that went in Truss’s favor to constitute “all”). Not long ago, Truss was a liberal who opposed Brexit. After the 2016 referendum on Brexit, Truss switched to becoming a staunch supporter of Britain leaving the European Union, and her political star rose. She’s best known for once making a speech about pork.

Truss’s win was, according to Reuters, the “narrowest victory since Conservative members were given a say on who to elect as their party leader in 2001 and she has a lower level of support among Conservative lawmakers than any of her predecessors this century.”

But that’s apparently not going to stop Liz. “I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said. “We need to deliver over the next two years.”

The Thatcherian girl power vibes are strong, honey, and Truss’s power two-piece is a testament to that. Queen Lil, meanwhile, looks adorable in her little Scottish outfit, a conservative take on that ubiquitous Miu Miu set we’re still seeing everywhere. She clutched her unconquerable staghorn stick while formally imbuing Truss with just a little less power than she herself holds as Queen.

Welcome to the fam, hon! Just know Lilibet will outlive your regime.