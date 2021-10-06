What Is Going on With This Influencer Murder?

Tom Sharkey, the husband of an influencer who was found dead near Houston highway last year, was also found dead in Florida on Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide. His body was discovered by U.S. Marshals, who were carrying out an arrest warrant in connection with his wife’s murder.

The day after Thanksgiving last year, Sharkey’s wife Alexis, a 26-year-old beauty and travel influencer with a following on Instagram and TikTok, stopped responding messages from family and friends. “She has never been known to disappear or not answer her phone. I don’t think we have ever gone more than six hours without texting,” a friend told The Daily Beast at the time.

Her naked body was found near the highway the next day by a Houston city worker who noticed feet coming out of the bushes.

According to Sharkey’s friends, she expressed a desire to divorce her husband around the time of her murder. She told friends that Tom Sharkey had been physically abusive, and that he could be “controlling and manipulative.”

Seven weeks after her body was discovered, an autopsy showed that the cause of death had been strangulation and the case was ruled a homicide.

Now, almost a year later, the case has come to a gruesome end. Tom Sharkey was living with his daughter in Fort Myers, Florida, and when U.S. Marshals knocked on her door Tuesday night, only she and her boyfriend came outside. Upon searching the house, the Marshals found Tom Sharkey dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

In a media briefing this morning, Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said that Tom Sharkey was the only suspect in his wife’s death, and that he “took his own life using a firearm.”

“We established that there was history of domestic violence between the two of them and that their relationship was ending — that there was a pending divorce,” he said, adding that Tom Sharkey had directed the police towards alternative suspects and that he “had not been truthful about certain key issues and statements that he made to police.”

So that’s what’s going on. It’s all very sad.