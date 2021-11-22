Vermont Kids Suck at Naming Snow Plows

Vermont should probably check the fluoride they’re putting in the water, because something fucked up is happening to the kids there. Last Wednesday, the Green Mountain state held one of its biggest holidays: “Vermont Plow Day.” It’s a celebration perhaps second only in importance to “Bennington Battle Day,” which is probably about Donna Tartt.

Not much goes down on VTP-Day, save for a social media campaign encouraging residents to take pictures with plows and use the hashtag #VTPlowDay. But as part of the festivities, Vermont school children were given the opportunity to name 163 plows across the state thanks to a new program with the Agency of Transportation. This seems like a cool way to get some plows named things like “The Plownisher,” but these babies have the minds of a LinkedIn marketing team. Take this lede from VTDigger:

As the Vermont days grow shorter and the dark storm clouds of winter approach, residents of Braintree will look to a new hero to protect them: Captain Snowmerica. But Captain Snowmerica, whose powers include clearing snow from roads and distributing salt, is no Avenger. This hero is a snowplow.

If these kids love Uncle Sam so much, why don’t they marry him or join the military. They could at least admit they’re war hawks who hate taxes, go full Gov. Phil Scott, and give us “Snowdald Reagan” or “Dick Plowney” instead (for liberal kids, maybe “David Plowffe”). Not “Snowy Chicken,” “Jennifer Snowpez,” “William Scrape-speare,” “Snowbegone Kenobi,” and “Yo Bro No Snow” — the other options named in the article. And those were the cream of the crop. Sincerely. Here’s full list of names:

A little randomXD for our taste. But “Get Out of My Way!” is pretty good. “Scoop” is kind of cute, and “Carl” isn’t bad either. It reminds me of this bobblehead I saw at a souvenir shop in the financial district: