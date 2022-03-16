The Rain in Spain? It's Blood.

If you have ever seen a high school production of My Fair Lady, you know that the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain. This is not actually true, as evidenced by the fact that the rain in Spain is currently all over southern Spain, and it looks like blood.

Dust from the Sahara is making its way across western Europe today, producing a phenomenon called “blood rain,” which is exactly what it sounds like. The red dust from the desert is suspended in the rain water, causing the sky to turn an ominous shade of orange and the raindrops to have a sort of hemoglobin hue to them.

It looks pretty cool, honestly.

The blood rain has also made its way to France, the UK, and Ireland. For our Euro readers, this means that you should probably stay inside due to poor air quality and wait to clean off your car. For Gawker’s Irish readers specifically, this is a good omen. An orange sky just in time for St. Patrick’s Day? The color of one third of the Irish flag? Mother nature said Tiocfaidh ár lá.