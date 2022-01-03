Pro-Vax Sheep and Goats Form Outline of Giant Syringe

A herd of 700 presumably pro-vax sheep and goats formed the shape of a 330-foot syringe in a German field on Monday in an attempt to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shepherdess Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan reportedly spent several days practicing with her sheep and goats before the big event in the city of Schneverdingen, per the Associated Press. This is how it went:

Pieces of bread were arranged in the shape of a syringe:

The animals, once released into the field, made their way over to the bread like members of the intellectual dark web descending on a Joe Rogan live show:

Public health ruminant icons:

Voilà, a perfect giant syringe formed of quivering masses of live beasts:

Here’s another angle:

Compare that to a real syringe:

Now that’s a likeness.

You may be wondering: How does a pictogram of a syringe made of sheeps and goats encourage vaccination?

Someone named Hanspeter Etzold, who organized the campaign, reasoned that “sheeps are such likeable animals — maybe they can get the message over better.”

At this point, sure. Why not?