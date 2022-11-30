Royal Aide Sacked For Asking a Black Brit Where She Was "Really From"

Are you holding onto your butt for dear life? You may want to affix your hands to the inside of your bloomers’ elastic, because another hanger-on to the British monarchy has said something racist. And no, it wasn’t Camilla the doting grandmum, nor the late Queen Mother doing her classic Ali G impression (RIP). This time, it was allegedly one of Camilla’s ladies-in-waiting (oops, I mean “royal companions”).

The aide, who has been confirmed to be a certain “Lady Susan Hussey,” reportedly questioned Ngozi Fulani — a Black British woman who was invited to a 300-person event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to represent her domestic abuse charity Sistah Space — about where in Africa she and her “people” were “really from.”

After the troubling event, which has been corroborated by eyewitnesses, Fulani shared an account of the conversation on Twitter.

According to Fulani’s account, the staff member, referred to as “Lady SH,” moved Fulani’s hair to see her name badge, and then started the interrogation. When Fulani told the aide that she was based in Hackney, Lady SH pushed further, saying, “Well, you must know where you’re from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?”

Several times, Fulani reiterated that she was born in the U.K. Then the aide allegedly said, “Oh I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?” When Fulani explained that her parents came to the U.K. in the 1950s, the lady-in-waiting responded, “Oh I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean!” Fulani refuted that, responding that she is of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality.

It didn’t take long for Lady SH to get the sack after showing her ass to Fulani in a manner that she still likely doesn’t understand was racist cocktail banter. On Wednesday, a day after the incident, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the aide in question has left her honorary role, Reuters reports.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

The timing of this incident is not ideal, as Prince William and Kate Middleton touch down in the States today for their personal “Super Bowl,” an environmental awards ceremony in Boston featuring Shailene Woodley.

Woke Prince Wombat is supposed to be the new face of the British royal family and has gone on record saying he is working to cull the monarchy of alleged pedophiles AND racists. Racist lunatic Princess Michael of Kent has already retired, and right little sicko Prince Andrew probably still has “Covid.” Now, in Lady SH, the unmentionables have got a fourth for their daily game of bridge (their third is one of Andrew’s prized teddies).