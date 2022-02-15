Royal Creep Prince Andrew Settles Lawsuit With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s wanker embarrassment of a second son, has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman suing him for sexual abuse when she was a teenager, the New York Times reports.

Andrew was due to sit for a deposition in a matter of weeks. The settlement will include an undisclosed amount paid to Giuffre, as well as a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity “in support of victims’ rights,” according to a statement.

Giuffre, a prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser, alleged that the Duke of York raped and sexually exploited her multiple times when she was under the age of 18. Andrew was a noted associate of Epstein’s; a photo that Giuffre included in the filing of her lawsuit appeared to show Giuffre standing in between the royal creep and fellow Epstein crony Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the six months since Giuffre filed suit, Andrew has denied the allegations and unsuccessfully tried to get the case dismissed. His lawyers called the lawsuit “baseless” and accused Giuffre of aiming for “another payday at [Andrew]’s expense” by creating a “media frenzy” surrounding the royal family.

The dodgy git apparently had a kind change of heart, as his statement now claims that he “never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.” As for Andrew’s association with Epstein, the statement claims that he “regrets” it, and he “pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

This is great news for Buckingham Palace, which made Andrew surrender his military titles and the title of “His Royal Highness” and forgo public duties in light of the lawsuit. The Queen and her mom-archy stay winning, even under immediate threat of COVID-19.