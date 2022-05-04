NASA Sending Human Nudes to Space, Again

Man, it’s sad to see this. Even though aliens have left NASA “on read” for about 50 years at this point, the government agency is once again attempting to get attention by sending them their human nudes next to a depiction of DNA.

:( Babe.

Plaques featuring the very alluring and sexy nudes were first blasted off into space with the 1972 Pioneer 10 and 1973 Pioneer 11 missions. At that point, the illustrations depicted a nude man waving next to a nude woman who was not waving, likely due to feminism.

Getty Images/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But because these drawings failed to entice extraterrestrials in any way, sexual or otherwise, NASA is now trying a different method: a binary-coded pixelated illustration of the humans, plus a depiction of DNA, plus an attempt at a depiction of “gravity” (good luck). And this time the woman is waving. Emotional labor?

“Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space,” NASA scientists wrote in a study about these nudes, which is part of a larger project called the “Beacon in the Galaxy.” They continued:

“The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface.”

Okay. I guess we don’t care about any of that stuff, mainly we care about the nudes. Will aliens get boners about these new nudes, or no? I’m sure the nerds at NASA are waiting quite anxiously to find out …