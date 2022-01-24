How to Meet the Frankly Very Aspirational Recommended Servings of Fruits and Veggies

Most adults in the U.S. are not consuming enough fruits and vegetables, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in a recent report. With this study, the CDC once again confirms what all of us in the U.S. — as well as everyone who has ever had the slightest inkling of an opinion on Americans — has known all along, in our heart of hearts, probably since the moment we were first capable of independent thought.

Per the CDC, only 12 percent of U.S. adults consume the recommended 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit every day, and just 10 percent reach the recommended daily intake of 2 to 3 cups of vegetables. When I think about how small a cup is, those recommended servings sound easily attainable, but when forced to review everything I’ve eaten so far today — an egg-and-cheese sandwich on a roll, a bowl of oatmeal, a few potato chips, like 30 ounces of water — I must concede that there’s no fucking way I eat enough fresh produce to satisfy the draconian demands of our snitch-ass public health bodies.

There are many reasons why the majority of people in this country may not ingest the minimum recommended amount of fruits and vegetables each day — food deserts, lack of time or money to cook, the calculated convenience of processed foods, inflation, capitalism, so on and so forth — but let me put all that aside for a moment to address just the people who are not eating enough produce for the same reason as me (a profound lack of desire to do anything at all times, mixed with a dash of laziness): I know it’s hard, but we can probably do better.

Here are some friendly suggestions for how to attain the recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies (remember, 1.5–2 cups and 2–3 cups, respectively):