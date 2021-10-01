Monsieur Police I Gave You All The Clues (That I Was Also Monsieur Police)

A former police officer being referred to as François V by French media revealed himself to be a serial killer in a note left before dying by suicide earlier this week. Known in France as “Le Grêlé,” in an apparent reference to the killer’s pockmarked face, François V is suspected to have killed four people in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The 59-year-old man had been contacted by the police on Sept. 24 in regard to the murder investigation. Three days later, his wife declared him missing; he was found by police on Sept. 29 in a rented apartment in the south of France.

According to Le Figaro, French prosecutors said on Thursday that DNA samples taken from the body of François V matched DNA samples from crime scenes of the Le Grêlé murders.

Le Grêlé was active from 1983 to 1994, and has been linked to the 1986 murder of an 11-year-old girl named Cecile Bloch. Additionally, Le Grêlé was suspected of committing six rapes. In his suicide note, François V wrote that he was “not well in life" when the killings occurred, but had since “got himself together.” (Imagine me doing that clicking sound with my tongue that French people do when they’re incredulous toward something.)

It seems the world over you cannot trust a cop to be a force for good in the world. En Français, “All cops are bastards” translates roughly to “Tous les flics sont des connards.” Donc, TLFSDC, mes amis. Être prudent.