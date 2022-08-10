A League of Their Own? The Mets Celebrate Women With Groovy Lady Tunes

“Meet the Mets, meet the Mets. Step right up and greet the Mets. Bring your kiddies, bring your wife, guaranteed to have the time of your life!” ← Imagine Beyonce singing that. If your mind can reach those fanciful heights, you might be able to experience just a bit of what it must feel like to be a woman in the stands of Citi Field on this historic Women’s Day.

Mets reporter Michael Mayer shared on Twitter today a list of updated walk-out songs the Mets will use on this day only; a day that, once again I’ll remind you, is (in the land of Citi Field) Women’s Day. (This is not to be confused with International Women’s Day, which is in March, and is rather a new initiative thought up by the Mets’ women-focused employee group, “She-Unit,” to honor Women’s Equality Day, which is in two weeks.) You’ll notice that each of the walk-out songs is performed by a woman, in a way that suggests fertility and empowerment.

Perhaps the most notable update is from Luis Guillorme, whose usual walk-up song is “Brother Louie” by Stories, which notably and unfortunately was also used as the theme song to the Louis C.K. television show Louie. Not appropriate for Women’s Day, and in general a tough spot for the lovable Luis Guillorme, one has to admit. For today, though, his walk-up song is “Juice” by Lizzo. :)

While all of the songs are an absolute slay and rock (“Man I Feel Like a Woman,” “You Oughta Know”), the best and most empowering choice, of course, comes from Jeff McNeil, who is another guy we love (he has a rescue dog). For his Women’s Day walk-out song, McNeil chose Hilary Duff’s timeless classic “What Dreams Are Made Of.” As you know, this song comes from the classic women’s film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Let’s all join in singing now, as we wish the Mets continued success on their streak of absolute domination that is making the laughable Yankees weep and hide from themselves as they pass mirrors:

PREVIOUSLY IN METS COVERAGE: