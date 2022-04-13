McFlurry Time! Subway Shooting Suspect Asked Police to Meet Him at McDonalds

Since Frank James, the subway shooting suspect, was taken into police custody around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, conflicting information about his apprehension has emerged. We all celebrated a guy named Zack, the NYPD celebrated itself, and Eric Adams celebrated all of us. But now, per the New York Post, it appears that James played a role in his own capture: he called the NYPD’s fake-sounding Crime Stoppers hotline on himself from a McDonald’s in the East Village.

“A call came into Crime Stoppers … The guy says, ‘You know, I think you’re looking for me. I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I’ll be around this McDonald’s,’” an officer told the Post, explaining how the alleged shooter surrendered himself.

James left the McDonalds and had a nice walk around the East Village. It was a perfect New York afternoon, maybe he was on his way to Veselka to support Ukraine, or see a movie at Village East. Whatever his plans were, they were interrupted when he was spotted by honorary Boy in Blue Zack on St. Mark’s Place. According to the Post, “A couple of eagle-eyed New Yorkers also called 911 after they spotted James sauntering through the East Village, where he briefly sat down at an outdoor dining shed, and the NYPD swooped in shortly after and put him in handcuffs.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s not yet clear if James will garner the NYPD’s advertised $50,000 reward for calling the cops on himself. We say give it to Zack. We love that guy, and we hope nobody finds out anything bad about him.