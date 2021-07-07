Huh, Looks Like a Shorter Workweek Worked for Iceland…

In Iceland, the dream of a four-day workweek with zero pay cuts, no loss in productivity, and greater worker satisfaction all around is not only possible, but becoming a reality for the majority of the workforce. According to a new report, 86 percent of the Nordic country’s working population has now either moved to or has gained the right to negotiate shorter working hours.

The very reasonable reduction in work hours, deemed “a major success,” followed two trials, in which 2,500 workers across multiple sectors reduced their 40-hour workweeks to 35 or 36 hours while maintaining their pay. Workers reported less stress, more time spent with friends and family, and even a more fair division of household labor among heterosexual couples.

There were major boons for bosses, too, hint hint. In some cases, productivity actually increased. One manager likened the new world order to “a gift from the heavens.”

Clearly, the research indicates that there is literally no downside to getting rid of the five-day workweek (archaic, stale, universally reviled) in favor of a four-day one (fun, fresh, flirty). We really can have it all, if only some high-minded, forward-thinking bosses out there are courageous enough to take the plunge…