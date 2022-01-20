Restaurant That Asked for Woof of Vaccination Violated COVID Protocols

An Alberta, Canada restaurant called the Granary Kitchen was apparently forced to close for a few days last week after health officials discovered that the business was accepting pictures of dogs in lieu of customers’ proof of vaccination. Per the Washington Post:

After getting a tip that patrons were submitting pictures of pooches instead of the required documents, health inspectors sent two separate “test shoppers” to check. In both cases, “staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog,” Alberta health officials said in an order on Friday in which it shut down the indoor dining area.

That is, as those of you who are familiar with regional COVID-19 dining restrictions may know, a no-no in today’s climate. But who was to blame for this doggone illicit behavior? Apparently an “underage hostess.”

The Alberta Health Services did not include the specific images that were used as substitute woofs of vaccination, but sources are telling me that they could have looked like this:

Insubordination has never been so adorable.