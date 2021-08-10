Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein accuser and an advocate for sex-trafficking victims, filed a lawsuit on Monday against proper cunt Prince Andrew for allegedly raping and sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18.

“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account,” states the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in New York City.

Giuffre, 38, has previously accused the manky Duke of York, 61, of sexual exploitation of minors as an associate of notable sex trafficker Epstein. In public court filings in 2014, as part of a case attempting to overturn Epstein’s deal with federal prosecutors in 2008, Giuffre said she had been introduced to smarmy arsemonger Andrew in 2001 at the age of 17 and was forced by Epstein to engage in sexual activities with him three times, including at an orgy on Epstein’s private island. A photo appearing to depict a young Giuffre standing between dodgy git Andrew and fellow wanker Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the filing.

The prince of pricks denied the allegations and suggested that the photo was fake in a 2019 interview with BBC, after which he stepped back from royal duties. Buckingham Palace has also previously called the accusations “false and without any foundation.”

Giuffre’s lawsuit isn’t the only new legal filing in the Epstein sphere; the man may be dead, but the aftermath of his cabal’s predatory activities is still alive and kicking. Vanity Fair reports that Russian model Guzel Ganieva has amended her ongoing lawsuit against disgraced former CEO of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Leon Black to accuse him of trying to traffick her to his buddy Epstein in 2008. “You are too old for [Epstein],” Ganieva claims Black told her in 2014. “He likes them young.”

