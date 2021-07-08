Will Bill and Melinda Make It?

FADE IN:

INT. BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION - DAY

BILL and MELINDA GATES sit at opposite ends of a LONG CONFERENCE TABLE. A TELEVISION in the corner plays the TODAY SHOW. BILL and MELINDA GATES stare at each other UNBLINKINGLY.

Al Roker (OFF CAMERA)

Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman announced today that Bill and Melinda Gates will continue to run their foundation together for a trial period of two years. If either of them can’t make it work, Suzman said, “Melinda will resign as co-chair and trustee.”

Sheinelle Jones (O.C.)

What? So if Melinda has a problem with Bill, Melinda resigns? And if Bill has a problem with Melinda, Melinda resigns?

Al Roker (O.C.)

If that’s the case, Bill is going to provide her with some of his personal resources to do her own philanthropic work.

Dylan Dreyer (O.C.)

His personal resources? Seems like she’s getting a raw deal.

Sheinelle Jones (O.C.)

I know! What the hell, Al!

Al Roker (O.C.)

Hey, don’t look at me!

BILL GATES taps on the table absentmindedly.

Bill Gates:

What --

A moment passes.

Melinda Gates:

Hm?

Bill Gates:

I didn’t say anything.

Melinda Gates:

You were going to say something. You said “what.”

Bill Gates:

I don’t think I did.

Melinda Gates:

Okay.

A moment passes.

Bill Gates:

So you’re pissed now?

Melinda Gates:

What?

Bill Gates:

You’re pissed now?

Melinda Gates:

Why?

Bill Gates:

Because you think I said “what”?

Melinda Gates:

You did say what. I’m not pissed.

Bill Gates:

Okay.

MELINDA GATES stands and pours herself a GLASS OF WATER. Then sits down in her CHAIR AGAIN.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates:

So should we --

Bill Gates:

You go.

Melinda Gates:

So should we get started on today’s philanthropy?

Bill Gates:

I mean, yeah?

Melinda Gates:

Okay …

Bill Gates:

What now?

Melinda Gates:

You’re the one with an attitude. I don’t know.

Bill Gates:

You don’t know what?

Melinda Gates:

I don’t know!

Bill Gates:

What?

Melinda Gates:

What!

Scene.