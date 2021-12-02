FedEx Driver Delivered Hundreds of Packages Straight into a Ravine

Do you ever get so frustrated with your job that you fire off six rapid-fire complaints in the group chat? Or take an extra long bathroom break on the clock just to spite the man? Or maybe steal a little printer paper, use an unbent paper clip to scratch a tiny frowny face on the underside of the breakroom table, take home a few extra cans of free office seltzer at the end of a long workday? That’ll show them, you fume, stuffing your messenger with brand-new pens. That’s what they get for working you like a mule, day in and day out.

Well, the FedEx driver version of that may be dumping hundreds of packages off the grid, as one employee was recently discovered to have done, the New York Times reports. The driver dumped 300 to 400 FedEx packages into a ravine in Alabama, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced around Thanksgiving.

The FedEx Ground driver, who has been questioned by authorities but has not been publicly identified, reportedly dumped packages on at least six occasions. This technically makes FedEx the victim of six theft of property cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were so many packages recovered at the site in Alabama that FedEx had to send multiple employees and trucks to collect the items. A FedEx spokesperson told the Times that the recovered packages would be delivered to the intended recipients, if possible. For the packages that were damaged, due to being in a ravine, FedEx would attempt to work with the shippers to find a solution.

The driver’s motive has not yet been determined, but the possibilities are endless. Perhaps they hated their job, as I painted in my imaginary scenario at the beginning of this blog post. Maybe they were stressed and overworked (it wouldn’t be the first time), especially now that everyone is buying all kinds of shit for the holidays. Perchance there was some kind of impossible quota they had to meet, which explains why all the delivery drivers I see in my neighborhood are truly out there hustling every single day and possibly peeing in bottles in their vehicles. Mayhap it was supply chain related because what isn’t these days?

So what is going to happen to this unnamed worker? According to the spokesperson, the driver “is no longer providing service” with the company. That’s a nice way of saying they got canned.