Modest Meteorite-Proof Doghouse Available for Reasonable Price

For space enthusiasts with some extra cash and, I suppose, a backyard, an exciting new collectible has come on the market: this ramshackle doghouse estimated by auction house Christie’s to be worth between $200,000 and $300,000.

What makes this canine abode so valuable? Is it the large “R” outlined on the front? Is it the fact that it used to house a very good dog named Roky? Is it the seven-inch hole in the oxidized tin roof? Yes, actually, it is that.

That hole was formed when a meteorite crashed through the doghouse on the night of April 23, 2019 in Aguas Zarcas, Costa Rica, according to the Christie’s listing. The meteorite destroyed the pressed-wood floor, but did not otherwise harm the structure or Roky, who was frightened but fine. Here is a photo of Roky, who is an extremely cute German shepherd:

Roky missing his doghouse. Photo via Christie's

Meteorite-struck Earth objects are apparently quite rare, thus explaining the eye-popping estimated value. The current bid is only $16,000, but there are still five more days of this auction left. The meteorite that struck the doghouse is also up for auction, with an estimated worth of $40,000–$50,000 and a current bid of $2,600. Depending on how bidding escalates, the ultimate victor could walk away with a rusty doghouse and a chunk of space rock for a cool tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now that’s a steal.