THIS MRNING AT 6:12 A.M. THE DAILY MAIK REPORTFD THAT SWISS NEPRESSO WORKERS AT A FACTORY IN ROMANT FOUND 500 KILOS OF COCAINE IN A SHIPMENT OF COFFEE BEANS FROM BRAZIL. IT WAS WOHTH $41 MILIION DOLALRS, N 80% PURE. THE GOOD STUFF LOL. THE SWIDSS POLICE SIEZED ALL OF IT. LITTLE PERK OF THE JOB, EH, HAHAHA

Shutterstock

ACCORDING TO NESPRESSO HERSLEF, THE COCAINE DID NOT CONSTAMINATE ANY SNESPRESSO PRODUCTS. THAT IS VERY GOOD NEWS FOR US JAVA FRAKS.

Shutterstock

IF;M A HUGE FAN OF MY NESPREOSO RPODUCTS AND JSUT THIS MORNINGR AT 6:10 A.M. I FIRED UP MY NSPRESSO CREATISTISSIMA ND PUT IN SPECIAL EDITIUIN COFFEEE POD FOR FISTR TIME EVER. I FEEL DFINE, AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA.

Shutterstock

WHERE ES MY BOYFRIEND/???