Sorry I Forgot About Canada Reopening Its Border

This is not an excuse, but I’ve been pretty busy lately

International Border Crossing. Sunset at the Blue Water Bridge border United States and Canada cross...
Shutterstock
Jenny G. Zhang
International Relations

Okay, I have a confession to make. You know when I said a few weeks ago that I was excited for Canada to reopen its border to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9? I believe the exact words I used were: “Countdown to me going fucking nuts buying maple cookies” and “I’m going to go hog fucking wild” and “Canada … my fully vaccinated and masked-up ass is coming for you.”

Well, I forgot this was happening. And it turns out I’m not the only one — the New York Times reported that “the pent-up demand created by the shutdown did not lead to a surge in traffic from Americans desperate to again visit their neighbors” on the big day.

I’m not making excuses, but, you know, I got busy. Work has been crazy. I started watching replays of the Olympics after I realized I forgot to cancel my Peacock subscription last month, so that’s been taking up a fair bit of my spare time. Also, why would Canada reopen its border on a Monday when the only people who can go are unemployed (not me), retired (I wish), or on vacation (please, I’m being worked to the bone here!). Oh, I also discovered that knock-off maple cookies are available stateside at a number of retailers, so that’s one less reason to go to Canada. I don’t know, maybe I’ll try eventually. Let me check my schedule and get back to you.