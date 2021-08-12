Sorry I Forgot About Canada Reopening Its Border

Okay, I have a confession to make. You know when I said a few weeks ago that I was excited for Canada to reopen its border to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9? I believe the exact words I used were: “Countdown to me going fucking nuts buying maple cookies” and “I’m going to go hog fucking wild” and “Canada … my fully vaccinated and masked-up ass is coming for you.”

Well, I forgot this was happening. And it turns out I’m not the only one — the New York Times reported that “the pent-up demand created by the shutdown did not lead to a surge in traffic from Americans desperate to again visit their neighbors” on the big day.

I’m not making excuses, but, you know, I got busy. Work has been crazy. I started watching replays of the Olympics after I realized I forgot to cancel my Peacock subscription last month, so that’s been taking up a fair bit of my spare time. Also, why would Canada reopen its border on a Monday when the only people who can go are unemployed (not me), retired (I wish), or on vacation (please, I’m being worked to the bone here!). Oh, I also discovered that knock-off maple cookies are available stateside at a number of retailers, so that’s one less reason to go to Canada. I don’t know, maybe I’ll try eventually. Let me check my schedule and get back to you.